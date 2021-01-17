Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan suggested that the Kingdom and the State of Qatar would exchange the opening of embassies between them in the next few days.

This came during a press conference held by the Saudi minister on Saturday with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Riyadh, where he stressed that: Full diplomatic relations with Qatar are being restored, and we hope that the two embassies will be opened in the next few days, “according to Al Jazeera Mubasher reported.

The Saudi minister stated that: “The opening of the two embassies in Saudi Arabia and Qatar will take place after completing the necessary logistical measures

Minister Farhan also stressed that: “After the Al-Ula summit, we aim to coordinate the work of the Gulf Cooperation Council with all the Arab group.”

For his part, the Jordanian Foreign Minister said that the position of Jordan and Saudi Arabia emphasizes the two-state solution to embody the Palestinian state, as it is the main central issue, according to Ammon News Agency.

Safadi added that the position of the two kingdoms is the same: “We want a just, comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, on the lines of June 4, 1967, according to the international reference and also for the Arab Peace Initiative, so that our region can enjoy the peace it deserves.”

Safadi added that Jordan agrees with Saudi Arabia to strengthen joint action to meet challenges, as we are always working to achieve security and stability in the region, and the two kingdoms are always working to activate broader cooperation in all fields.