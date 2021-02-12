His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic Committee, thanked His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee, for the warm welcome and hospitality

The Saudi Sports Minister – on his official Twitter account – said, “I congratulate the success of organizing the FIFA Club World Cup … with all wishes for continued success and success.”

The visit of the President of the Saudi Olympic Committee to Doha comes at the invitation of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the competitions of the closing day of the FIFA Club World Cup – FIFA Qatar 2020.