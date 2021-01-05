AFP/Kuwait City

Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar, the Kuwaiti foreign minister said on Monday, more than three years after Riyadh sealed both.

The announcement came on the eve of a six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) annual summit in the northwestern Saudi Arabian city of Al-Ula, at which the dispute was already set to top the agenda.

“Based on (Kuwait’s ruler Amir) Sheikh Nawaf’s proposal, it was agreed to open the airspace and land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, starting from this (Monday) evening,” said Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah on state TV.