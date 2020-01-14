The ongoing cold spell is expected to continue in the coming days and there is also a chance of scattered rain in some places, the Qatar Met department has said.

The minimum temperature dropped to 9C in parts of the country Monday, and similar conditions have been forecast for Tuesday as well.

The Met department has also issued a warning for strong winds in some places around midday Tuesday, while offshore areas, too, are likely to see windy conditions along with high seas.

In a report Monday, the Met department said the wintry conditions affecting the country are expected to continue during the coming days, especially at night and early in the morning, with some southern areas recording a minimum temperature below 10C.

Meanwhile, the cloud cover is expected to increase gradually from this evening, continuing until the beginning of Wednesday. There is a chance of scattered rain and northwesterly fresh to strong winds in some areas.

“In addition, we would like to remind you that marine warning remain in effect until Wednesday,” the report said.

The Met department has urged people to avoid going to sea in view of the conditions and follow latest updates through its official social media accounts.

The detailed forecast for Tuesday says the wind speed may at times go up to 40 knots offshore and 28 knots in some inshore areas, while the sea level may rise to 13ft.

The minimum temperature Tuesday is expected to be 9C in Wakrah, Mesaieed and Al Khor, 11C in Dukhan and Abu Samra, 12C in Doha and 13C in Ruwais. The maximum, on the other hand, will be 20C in Al Khor, Abu Samra, Dukhan and Ruwais, 21C in Wakrah and Mesaieed, and 22C in Doha.

Monday, a minimum temperature of 8C was recorded in Turayna, followed by 9C in Mesaieed and Karana, 10C in Sheehaniya and Mukaynis, 11C in Jumayliyah, 12C in Wakrah, Abu Samra, Al Khor and Ghuwairiyah, and 13C in Doha (airport area), the Qatar University area and Mesaimeer. The maximum ranged from 18C in Dukhan to 22C in the Qatar University area, with Doha recording a high of 21C.

