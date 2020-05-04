The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed 87% of the works of the Mesaimeer Interchange, which will be fully operational in the third quarter of 2020, project engineer Hassan al-Ghanem told local Arabic daily Arrayah.

The three-level interchange, which will improve traffic and reduce travel time by more than 70%, is the first of its kind in Qatar and contains nine tunnels that provide free traffic flow.Al-Ghanem explained that seven out of nine tunnels have been opened and work is underway to open the remaining two.“As much as 22mn work hours have been completed in the project so far. Work continues without interruption with all precautionary measures,” the Ashghal official said in a statement.Described as the first of its kind in Qatar, the interchange contains nine underpasses providing free flow traffic. The interchange also consists of two major bridges. One of them connects Rawdhat Al Khail Street and Industrial area road in both directions and the other one connects E-Ring Road with the southern part of Doha Expressway in one direction ensuring a smooth flow of traffic in all directions.The 6.1km long interchange consists of three to four lanes in each direction to accommodate about 30,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Hexagon Interchange



The Mesaimeer Interchange connects roads of Mesaimeer Interchange, Doha Expressway, southern part of Doha Expressway, Sabah Al Ahmed Corridor, Industrial Area Road and Rawdhat Al Khail Street.

The interchange provides a vital traffic link between the south, central and north of the country. It links traffic from the south through the southern part of Doha Expressway, main carriageway of Doha Expressway and Al Shamal Road.

It also connects traffic between Industrial Area Road and the heart of Doha through a connection to Rawdat Al Khail Street that intersects with D-ring and C-Ring Road as well as between the busy areas of Nuaija, Al Thumama, Bu Hamour, Al Maamoura, Mesaimeer providing an easy access to Al Wakra, Al Wukair and the Industrial Area.

It’s located in a vital area that has many facilities including Al Thumama Stadium, which is one of the World Cup stadiums. The interchange has three pedestrian bridges to ease people’s access to Al Thumama Stadium.

The interchange also serves many important educational, health and commercial facilities such as the Medical Commission, Meteorological Department, many schools, health centers and nearby shopping malls.

Integration with Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor



The Mesaimeer Interchange integrates with Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor linking Al-Watiyyat Interchange, which is a strategic link between the southern part of Doha Expressway and its main highway. This link provides free flow traffic between the north and south of the country through Doha. The project is one of the vital interchanges in the country, with two levels comprising three bridges and four underpasses for easy access of vehicles to nearby residential areas of Al Thumama, Mesaimeer, Bu Hamour, Nuaija, Al Wakra and Al Wukair. The interchange provides free flow traffic for commuters from these areas to Hamad International Airport, to southern areas, Doha and northern areas of the country.