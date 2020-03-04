Several organizations in Qatar have announced that they have either canceled or postponed their upcoming events in view of the emerging global healthcare scenario due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Ministry of Public Health has assured that all the confirmed Covid-19 cases in Qatar are fully taken care of and they have been quarantined with due procedures. The ministry on Tuesday announced that one more person has been tested positive for the disease and all the confirmed cases so far are from among those brought back on a chartered flight from Iran.

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex) 2020, on Tuesday announced that, “After extensive consideration, the organising committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the event.”

Dimdex website pointed out, “Following the cancellation of a number of global events including the Mobile World Conference in Spain, ITB in Germany and the Geneva International Auto Show, the Dimdex 2020 organising committee has been consulting with public health officials and the government of Qatar regarding the status of the event.”

“Though the risk to the general public in Qatar remains low, our primary concern remains the health and welfare of all residents and visitors to Qatar and for this reason, the event will no longer be held,” it added.

The Doha Film Institute on its Twitter handle announced that the 2020 edition of its Film Festival, Qumra has been cancelled.

The tweet said, “Due to current global concern regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, and with an awareness of our responsibility towards the health and safety of our valued guests and partners, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of Qumra and its related activities.”

“Due to the current global alert regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, the decision comes as part of the institute’s contribution to manage and reduce the risk of further spread of the virus,” it further noted.

Meanwhile, IFP Qatar announced that the upcoming Project Qatar 2020, has been postponed. “Project Qatar 2020, originally set to take place from April 7 to 9, 2020 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre has been postponed to September this year, taking precautionary measures to protect public health and safety following the recent global developments on the spread of Covid-19 in several countries,” a press statement said.

Texas A&M at Qatar has also decided to postpone the ‘ACS Research Conference: Chemistry and Chemical Engineering in Mena’ that was expected to take place next week “so as not to risk exposing any of the attendees and speakers to coronavirus, Covid-19.”