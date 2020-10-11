With the US presidential election leading the world’s attention, the Swedish climate activist who sparked a global protest movement, Greta Thunbury, on Saturday 10 October 2020, announced her support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The 17-year-old activist, who US President Donald Trump described US Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year as “ridiculous”, called on environmentally conscious voters who are concerned about the effects of climate change to have their voice heard in the US presidential election.

She said on Twitter that she had never been involved in politics and partisan work, but “the upcoming US elections will surpass all of that and surpass it.”

Tonbury writes, “From a climate standpoint, it is far less than what needs to be done, and of course many of you support other voters. But I think you should organize yourself and invite everyone to vote for Biden.” According to Reuters

Tonbury promotes increased participation among young voters, who tend to vote less than the elderly.

And US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Paris climate agreement, in which the countries of the world pledged, in 2015, to reduce global warming to two degrees, as a maximum.

When the American Time magazine chose her in 2019 to be the personality of the year, Trump mocked her in a tweet, saying, “It’s very silly. Greta should work to solve her anger management problem, then go watch a good old movie with a friend!”, Adding : “Relax Greta, calm down!”

On the other hand, Tonbury responded, by changing her personal identification on Twitter, to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. You are relaxing now and watching a good old movie with a friend.”

And the American magazine “Time” announced its selection of the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberry to win the title of Person of the Year 2019, and singled out its cover photo for the 16-year-old activist, entitled “Youth Power”. Greta is the youngest to win Person of the Year since the magazine began the tradition, in 1927.

The magazine said at the time that Greta, “has inspired four million people around the world to join the global climate strike movement.”

In August 2018, the Swedish activist organized sit-ins in front of the Swedish parliament. To demand action against climate change.

Greta also became a symbol of student protests against climate change in Europe through the “Friday for the Future” protests; To demand a reduction in carbon emissions.