His Excellency said – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – “The world has succeeded in producing vaccines against Corona virus, but it has not yet been able to control it, and public health experts are unanimous that personal responsibility is the first line of prevention to cut the chains of the spread of the epidemic .. adherence to the muzzle is the most important indicator. To assume responsibility towards the homeland, soul and society. “