HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani was appointed as the Prime Minister on January 28, 2020 by the Amiri Order No. 2 of 2020 along with his appointment as Minister of Interior. He has been serving as the Chief of the Amiri Diwan since November 11, 2014 pursuant to the Amiri Order No. 5 of 2014. He was born in Doha in 1968, where he received his pre-university schooling. He then obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in the United States of America in 1993.

At the beginning of his career, he worked at Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, until 2002. He later served from 2002 to 2006 in the Office of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In March 2006, he joined the Amiri Diwan, and worked in the Office of His Highness the Heir Apparent. He was appointed as Director of the Office of the Private Secretary of His Highness the Heir Apparent on July 11, 2006, and later he became Director of the Office of His Highness the Heir Apparent on January 9, 2007.

HE Sheikh Khalid has also been serving as Director of His Highness The Amir’s office since the Amir assumed the reins of power on June 25, 2013.

Source:gulf-times.com