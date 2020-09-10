The State of Qatar affirmed the pivotal role of youth in preventing conflicts, building and maintaining peace, and that they are essential partners in this, and called on member states to play a major role in facilitating spaces for youth participation and giving them a leadership role in preventing conflicts and building peace.

This came in a statement, sent by HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, to the UN Security Council in a virtual meeting held by the Council in the form of “ARIA” on “implementing Security Council resolutions on youth, peace and security through United Nations peacekeeping operations”.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s welcome to host the “High-level Global Conference on Comprehensive Peace Processes for Youth”, to be held in Doha on May 29-30 of 2021 in cooperation with Finland and Colombia, and the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy for Youth.

She explained that the conference seeks to search for common ground with the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, the United Nations Organization for Women, the United Nations Development Program, the United Nations Population Fund and the United Youth Network for Peacebuilding, and said that the conference will have the support of the Education Above All Foundation.

Her Excellency also indicated that the conference will bring together a large number of actors actively participating in peace and peace building processes .. She said, “The conference builds on the progress made since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security in 2015 and on the results of the first international symposium. On youth participation in peace processes held in Helsinki in 2019. ‘

She expressed her hope that the Doha World Conference would be a turning point for the youth, peace and security agenda, not only by generating political commitments at the national level but by encouraging participation in inclusive sustainable peace processes for youth, and by opening the way for youth to formulate peace processes around the world. .

She stated that the global conference will report on progress made at the country level, as young people contribute constructively to formal and informal peace processes. She noted that the report will review progress made in implementing the main recommendations of the global policy paper issued under the title “We are here: an integrated approach to inclusive peace processes for youth”, which was developed in conjunction with the international symposium.

The Ambassador praised the recent report of the United Nations Secretary-General and his recommendations that encourage the meaningful participation of youth in peace and security efforts, and made clear that it indicates a path towards a new and comprehensive approach to engaging youth in peace and security and security efforts. “It is a valuable contribution to our collective commitment to building and sustaining peace and achieving the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” she said.

In conclusion of her statement, Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to the role of youth in many conflicts that it has mediated over the years, indicating that every mediation carried out by the State of Qatar addressed important issues related to the aspirations of youth and their role in building peace, and she said, “This What can be seen in Qatar’s long track record in launching innovative project initiatives in cooperation with youth organizations.