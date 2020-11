QNA

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Silatech, met on Monday with the President of Tunisia Kais Saied and the accompanying delegation during his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed area of mutual interest in education and youth empowerment, and explored further collaboration opportunities within Silatechs current and future projects in Tunisia to address youth unemployment and boost economic inclusion.