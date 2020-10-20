A food site warns against drinking fruit-flavored drinks because they are the most toxic and increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

The website “Eat Zest That” said in a report, according to Sputnik, that “the only drink you will find in the supermarket that you should not drink is a fruit flavored drink.”

He explained that this drink is often colored and its packaging catches the eye, but these drinks are full of sugar, but it is not the natural sugar that you find in fruits or fresh juice, but the added sugar, which is “dangerous”.

The report added: When you think about added sugar, you need to keep in mind that the American Heart Association advises men that they should not consume more than 36 grams of added sugar per day, and women should not consume more than 25 grams per day.

And he considered that eating large quantities of added sugar has great risks because it means that there are high calories, according to the site, which indicated that many studies have proven that all of this can lead to weight gain.

Another study found that those who got 17 to 21% of their calories from added sugar were actually 38% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

An American study concluded two years ago, according to Al Jazeera Net, that the consumption of sugary drinks is associated with early death from heart disease, but this does not apply to foods rich in sugar.

This could be due to the different way the body deals with food compared to sugary drinks, the researchers said.

The study, conducted by researchers from Emory University in Atlanta in the United States, found that people who drank at least 24 ounces of sugary drinks a day (710 milliliters) were twice as likely to die of heart disease, compared to those who consumed less than one ounce (30 milliliters). .