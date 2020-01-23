Shop Qatar visitors are being treated to a first-hand look at the latest collections from world-famous and homegrown fashion talent in a series of “exquisitely choreographed runway shows at elegant venues” throughout Doha, the organisers have said.

Now in its fourth year, Shop Qatar 2020 is “attracting a record number” of global designers – including those who have come to the country to launch or build their brand and tap into new markets, according to a press statement by the Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC).

As part of an effort to broaden offerings for all audiences, Shop Qatar 2020 is also hosting the first-ever Kids Fashion show at Mirqab Mall.

“With world-class events at 12 malls and steep discounts of up to 70%, Shop Qatar brings the latest in haute couture, eveningwear, ready-to-wear, bridalwear and menswear to Qatar’s doorstep, reaffirming the country’s role as a launching pad for fashion trends in the Middle East,” the statement noted.

Shop Qatar is part of QNTC’s efforts to energise Qatar’s economy by putting the spotlight on its thriving retail sector. The festival’s 2019 edition had over 3,000 stores participating and sales vouchers worth QR58.4mn, the statement points out.

The 25-day event includes 12 participating malls: Al Mirqab Mall, AlKhor Mall, City Center Doha, Doha Festival City, Gulf Mall, Hyatt Plaza, Lagoona Mall, Landmark Mall, Mall of Qatar, Villaggio, The Pearl-Qatar and Galeries Lafayette, and features over 30 activities that appeal to a wide range of residents and visitors alike.

It marks the beginning of a busy winter calendar packed with a retail, culture, sporting and musical events catered to all tastes.

The festival runs until January 31, ending with week-long Chinese New Year festivities, including a fashion show by top Chinese designers, while concerts by Indian and Pakistani singers are set to rock audiences.

In addition to clothing and accessories, well-known names in the beauty world such as Hanan Alnajadah, Dalal al-ifai and Lady Aisha conducted master classes and workshops demonstrating the latest makeup techniques to packed audiences. For more details, visit Shopqatar.qa.

Source:gulf-times.com