Qatar is a fantastic destination for shopping unique items especially from the shopping malls, where one can experience a variety of shopping from traditional marketplaces to super-luxury complexes.

For shopping lovers and travel freaks, exclusive shopping malls and traditional souks have to offer high-end fashion and luxury brands. Indoor theme parks, food courts, play areas for children, air-conditioned shopping complexes are also the major attractions to make oneself relax.

For the locals and travelers, shopping complexes are popular to spend as a leisure time over a cup of coffee or Qatari dishes.

From traditional marketplaces to big shopping centers, there is a lot to experience the best shopping ever that makes you feel wow.

In addition, we have compiled a list of shopping malls to keep you engaged and entertained while exploring Qatar.

Al Hazm

Location: Al Markhiya St, Google Map

Alhazm defines the new way of luxurious lifestyle by offering super-exclusive brands and contemporary fashion trends. Visiting the mall will let you experience the high-end fashion boutiques, high-class restaurants, and cafes and memorable events.

Moreover, exploring an environment of classically European style is on your exploring list, Alhazm is the place to visit.

Opening hours: Open all week from 10:00 am till 12:00 am

Phone:+974 44 111 444

Email: info@alhazm.com

Al Khor mall

Location: Al Khor, Google Map

Spread over an area of about 55, 016.67 square meters, AI Khor mall is the first and largest shopping mall to experience. The shopping mall has to offer variety of attractions from classy dining options to fashion outlets to entertainment hub to multiplex to plethora of engaging activities to make your day happening. The traditional Arabic architectural style with international standard facilities is another influencing experience.

Opening hours:

Shops: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm,

Food Court: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm,

Hypermarket: 8:00 am – 11:45 pm

Phone: +974 44533445

Email: info@alkhormall.com

Ansar Gallery

Location: Barwa Commercial Avenue, Google Map

If you want to love to explore electronic gadgets or household items, Ansar gallery is the one you should visit which is a hub of both branded and non-branded products allowing you to shop as per your budget. One can easily find things needed for everyday purposes at a reasonable price tag. The gallery has nine branches in Qatar. Check out the other locations here.

For Ansar Gallery Mall Discounts and Offers Click Here

Phone: (+974) 4448 6000

Email: agbreception@ansargallery.com

Website: https://www.ansargallery.com/

B.

B Square Mall Doha

Location: F-Ring Road, Al Thumama

B square mall is known for fantastic shopping experience along with an entertainment zone with a very personalized retail experience.

Opening hours: Daily from 10 am till 11 pm

Email: info@bsquaremall.com

Phone: +974 4041 0000

Website: http://www.bsquaremall.com

C.

City Center Doha

Location: West Bay, Google Map

The city center is located in the economic district of Doha in WestBay. The shopping mall center is linked to the three international hotels – Shangri-LA Doha, Rotana City Center Hotel, and Marriot Marquis Hotel.

If you visit City Center Doha, you will experience a variety of famous international, regional, and local brands to explore. The mall is spread across five floors. For the ones who love to enjoy with families, one can immerse into the entertainment zone with a 14 screen cinema complex, a bowling alley, and an ice rink, a specific family entertainment hub, and 38 restaurants.

This doesn’t end up exploring the place, there is a lot to make your moments special such as a range of spectacular functions, variety of shows, seasonal events and various activities for different age groups of people.

The city center also has the anchor shops to name a few are – Fun city, Fitness first, Debenhams, Home center, Shoe market, Baby shop, Go sport, Sun & Sand Sports Fun city, Ice Rink, Grand Cine Center, Bowling.

Opening hours:

Sunday-Wednesday: 10 am – 10 pm,

Thursday: 10 am – 2 am,

Friday: 10 am – 11 am and 1 pm – 2 am,

Saturday: 10 am – 2 am

Phone: 4493 3355

Email: info@citycenterdoha.com

Website: www.citycenterdoha.com

D.

Doha Festival City

Location: Umm Salal Mohamed, Google Map

One of the largest entertainment, retail, and hospitality destinations is Doha Festival City.

The city has to offer world-class entertainment with its largest shopping mall, super luxurious dining, and relaxation options allowing you to experience excitement throughout.

To experience fine dining, Doha Festival City has over 100 restaurants to satisfy you with delicious taste.

Monoprix Hypermarket is another shopping and retail destination for all your household needs.

From VOX cinemas to theme parks to Snow Dunes to Angry Birds world to Virtuosity to Juniverse, a fun-filled experience is right there to make your moment happen.

Opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday:10 am – 10 pm,

Thursday to Saturday: 10 am – 12 am

Website: www.dohafestivalcity.com

Phone: +974 40354444

Email: info@dohafestivalcity.com

Dar Al Salam Mall

Location: Mesaimeer Road, Abu Hamour, Google Map

Dar AI Salam Mall is another fantastic attraction for shopping, entertainment, and socializing. One can find a mix of popular brands, Coffee Shops, Restaurants to hang out with your friends and families. If you are a peace lover, then this is the destination to visit with a safe atmosphere around.

Opening hours: 10 am – 10 pm, Friday: 10 am – 11 pm

Website: http://daralsalammall.com

Dragon Mart Doha

Location: Barwa Commercial Avenue, Ain Khaled, Google Map

Dragon Mart which is also known as China Mall of Qatar is a well-known destination for wholesale and retail trading of Chinese products. The shopping mall is spread over 21,000 sq. meter square area and has 150+ Chinese companies.

Apart from that, the shopping hub has to offer a large collection of furniture, building materials, household products, electronics and electrical items, clothing, cosmetics, toys, accessories, and sanitary products.

One can experience highly professional management during a visit because of an effective management team. The center supports the Chinese industries to establish and develop their business in Qatar, making Qatar a Chinese trading hub as well.

Opening Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Phone: 40061188

Email: info@dragonmartdoha.com

Website: http://www.dragonmartgroup.com

E.

Ezdan Mall

Location: Al Gharaffa – Google Map, Al Wakra – Google Map, Al Wukair – Google Map

Another best shopping, leisure and entertainment hub is Qatar in Ezdan mall which is located at three locations – AI Gharafa, AI Wakrah, AI Wukair.

Along with the fantastic shopping experience, the visitors can find the renowned international brands, engaging spots for people of all the ages to shop, dine and socialize.

The mall also hosts exhibitions and events to promote Qatari culture and heritage for the communities around.

Opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: 8.30 1m – 10 pm,

Thursday to Saturday: 8.30 – 11 pm.

Coffee shops and Carrefour: Opens daily from 7.30 am – 12 pm.

Restaurant and food court outlets: Opens daily from 11 am to 12 am.

Phone: +974 4433 4141

Email: csr.ezdanmall@ezdanholding.qa

Website: http://ezdanmall.qa

G.

Gulf Mall Qatar

Location: Al Gharaffa, Google Map

The Gulf Mall is the best shopping mall with a range of famous international brands, finest regional stores and family entertainment zones. The mall has an alliance with six countries that constitute a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The mall covers an area of 90,000 Square meters with fortress-like embellishments. It has six arches integrated into architectural design. Each arch has its own attraction with a superb interior representing the heritage of the country.

Opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday & Saturday: 7:30 am – 11:00 pm,

Thursday and Friday: 7:30 am – 12:00 am

Phone: +974 4031 0600

Website: http://www.gulfmalldoha.com

H.

Hyatt Plaza Shopping Mall Doha Qatar

Location: Al Waab Street, Google map

Hyatt Plaza is one of the known malls with a supermarket, shops, a food court, and an indoor amusement park for kids. The mall is located in one of the fastest growing areas in Doha, AI Waab located next to magnificent Aspire park, close to the Sports city.

The mall covers 38, 000 m2 area with over 74 local and international retail and food outlets to name a few are Homes ‘R’ Us, Geant Hypermarket, LC Waikiki, Pari gallery, and kiddy zone.

One can also experience a range of kiosks including customized handicrafts, body care items, accessories, and confectionery. The destination is also famous for Jungle zone and two casual dining restaurants.

Opening hours: Geant Hypermarket:

Saturday – Thursday: 8 am – 12 am,

Friday: 8 am – 11 am, 12.30 pm – 12 pm. For other timings, click here.

Phone: 44999666/651/652

Email: csc@hyattplaza.com

L.

Landmark Shopping Mall Doha

Location: Al Shamal Road, Gharaffa, Google Map

The landmark mall is based out of the AL Gharafa area to the north of Doha city.

La Landmark is located in Al Gharafa area to the north of Doha City. This single storey mall offers a relaxed shopping experience of popular brands such as Furla, Karen Millen, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Omega, Prada, mango, and Dolce & Gabbana, PAUL, Zara & Zara Home, The one & Pinkberry and much more.

Such diversity in shopping is accessible on a single floor with a sophisticated environment all around.

You can also explore carrefour hypermarket, food court, casual dining restaurants, a multi-screen cineplex and amusement park.

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday: 9 am – 10 pm

Thursday to Friday: 9 am – 11 pm

Phone: (+974)4487 5222

Email: info@landmarkdoha.com

Website: http://www.landmarkdoha.com

Lagoona Mall Doha Qatar

Location: West Bay, Zone 66, Google Map

Lagoona ‒ located at Doha’s west bay is the modern, streamlined shopping zone with rich brands, restaurants and movie theaters to experience.

It’s the best mall in Doha offering picture-perfect surroundings and an attractive client base. The mall is an exclusive spot that truly represents luxury in its offerings. The mall also exhibits the spectacular views of sparkling sapphire water. The airy piazza just exhibits amiability in the atmosphere and the cosmopolitan environment makes it an interesting spot to socialize. With a variety of superb dining, one can experience fantastic food as well.

Opening hours:

Sunday – Wednesday: 10 am – 10 pm,

Thursdays: 10 am – 12 am,

Fridays: 2 pm – 12 am

Phone: (+974) 4433 5555

Email: Lagoona@darwishholding.com

Lulu Hypermarket Qatar

Location: Click Here

Lulu Hypermarket is a traditional shopping mall in Qatar that offers the choices for multi-ethnic communities. The destination is known for the quality products at economic prices that fit customers of all segments.

The Hypermarket is also well-known for the food section along with other eateries like fruits, veggies, fish, meat, bakery, household products, electronic, health & beauty and much more.

Regular shop time: 8 am -12 am, Friday Shop Time: 8:00 am to 10:30 am & 12:30 pm to 12:00 am Website: http://qatar.luluhypermarket.com/QA/all

M.

Mall of Qatar

Location: Google Map

Mall of Qatar is famous for world-class shopping, superb dining, ultimate entertainment. With innovative shopping, a top-notch recreation zone, and a variety of leisure options makes Mall of Qatar an awesome shopping center to visit.

From coffee shops to dining to shopping, Mall of Qatar is a perfect destination to make a day happening. The mall has

Opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: Shops 10 am – 10 pm, Food & Beverage 10 – 11 pm,

Thursday: All Retail 10 am – 12 midnight,

Friday: All Retail 10 am – 11:30 am & 1 pm – 12 midnight,

Saturday: All Retail 10 am – 11 pm.

Website: www.mallofqatar.com.qa

Mirqab Mall Doha

Location: Al Jadeed Street, Al Nasr, Google Map

Visiting Mirqab mall is like shopping at the heart of Doha. One can experience the world’s finest retail brands, unique cinema experience, and several restaurants.

Historically, the destination was famous for street shopping where people used to shop and enjoy ambience. And, due to this reason, the front area of the mall has been kept as an open area with glass windows and elevated path.

Of all, a unique cinema experience, restaurants with a wide variety of menus and cafe options are the major attractions to explore.

Mall opening hours: Saturday – Wednesday: 10:00am – 10:00pm, Thursday: 10:00am-11.00pm, Friday: 10.00am-11.30am and1.00pm – 11.00pm Carrefour Opening Hours: Saturday – Thursday: 8:00am – 12:00am, Friday 8:00am – 11:30am & 12:30pm 12:00am

Phone: +974 44321626

Email: info@mirqabmall.com

Website: https://mirqabmall.com

T.

The Gate Mall Qatar

Location: Omar Al Mukhtar St, Google Map

The Gate Mall has to offer high-end shopping and classy dining experiences in a graceful atmosphere.

The Gate Mall gives you a touch of luxury from the moment you step in to the destination. From the world’s leading retail brands to experience art and culture to indulge in an array of cuisines, it’s just a modish experience.

Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday: 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 1:30 pm to 10 pm

Phone: (+974) 4407 7201

Email: info@thegate-qatar.com

Website: http://www.thegatemall.com

Tawar Mall Doha

Location: Al Markhiya Street, Google Map

Tawar Mall in Qatar is one of the most elegant shopping malls spread over the area over 300, 958 Square meter of leasable retail space. The mall has to offer you a marvellous entertainment, dining and cinema experience.

Opening hours: 10 am – 10 pm

Phone: 4437 9333

Website: http://www.tawarmall.qa

V.

Villaggio Mall Qatar

Location: Baaya street, Al Waab, Google Map

Villaggio Mall located at AI Waab Street in the west end of the city is one of the prominent destinations in Qatar known for ultra luxury brands such as Christian Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Dolce and Gabban.

You will experience Venetian styled interiors connected with a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment zones making it a memorable moment for the visitors.

The mall covers the total retail floor area of 125,000 square meters with over 200 stores and 3,300 car parking slots

Opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday – 9 am to 10 pm,

Thursday & Saturday – 9 am to 11 pm,

Friday – 9 am – 11 am & 12:30 pm – 11 pm

Phone: +974 44227400

Email: info@villaggioqatar.com

Website: http://www.villaggioqatar.com/

