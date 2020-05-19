* Cabinet decides to continue with precautionary measures

* Issues decision on closing shops, halting commercial activities from Tuesday until May 30

* Exceptions are food stores, pharmacies and eateries providing delivery services, and any other activity as decided by MoCI

* No more than 2 persons in a vehicle

* Maximum of 3 persons allowed in taxis/limos and family vehicles

* Sports can be practised near place of residence

All citizens and residents of Qatar will have to mandatorily instal the Ehteraz application on their smartphones when leaving the house for any reason from May 22, the Cabinet has decided.

At its extraordinary meeting Monday, the Cabinet also issued a decision closing shops and stopping all commercial activities from Tuesday until May 30 with the exception of food and catering shops, pharmacies and restaurants that provide delivery services, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

It also imposed restrictions on the number of people travelling in a vehicle.

After HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the meeting Monday evening via a video-conference, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi provided the details of the proceedings.

The Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest updates and developments regarding the steps taken to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Council affirmed the continuation of the precautionary measures put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and took a number of decisions in this regard.

“All citizens and residents are obligated to instal the Ehteraz app on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason. This decision is effective from Friday, May 22, until further notice,” QNA said.

The Cabinet decided that all citizens and residents are “obligated not to have more than two people in a vehicle” while travelling. A maximum of three persons are allowed in case of transportation in taxis and limousines, or in private vehicles driven by a family member, QNA adds.

Ambulances and vehicles of the Ministry of Public Health, as well as those of the security and military authorities, are excluded from this.

The earlier decision to reduce the number of people transported by bus to half the capacity of the vehicle, while implementing precautionary measures, is to continue.

The decision on transportation is effective from Tuesday until further notice.

It was also decided that sport can be practised in places close to the area of residence, taking into consideration that gatherings are avoided during such activities. Also, necessary precautions such as wearing face masks and maintaining a safe distance have to be taken.

This decision is also effective from Tuesday until further notice.

The Ministry of Interior shall take the necessary measures in this regard, the report states.

Further, the Cabinet took a decision on closing shops and stopping all commercial activities from Tuesday until May 30, except food and catering shops, pharmacies and restaurants that provide delivery services. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) shall determine the other necessary activities exempted from this decision.

In case of non-compliance with these decisions, the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to the violator. Penalties include imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine of up to QR200,000, or one of these two penalties.

Last updated: May 19 2020 01:22 AM