An exhibition of rare and unique manuscripts and printed books has opened at the Qatar National Library.

The exciting exhibition “Between East and West: Biblioteca Angelica in Doha” is organised in collaboration with the Angelica Library of Rome in Italy, the Società Dante Alighieri and the Italian embassy.

Among the items on display are selected works from the collection of the Angelica Library, which is located in what was the medieval complex of the Sant ‘Agostino in Trivio convent.

The different Arabic manuscripts and early printed books on display represent an excellent example of the new attitude that accrued between the 16th and 17th centuries in Italy towards the Islamic civilisation.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Alessandro Masi, Director General of Società Dante Alighieri, said this exhibition is very important as it provides an excellent opportunity for Qatar residents to be familiarised with the cultural cooperation between the West and the Arabic world during the 16th and 17th centuries.

“During the Renaissance and the following centuries there have been scholastic efforts to understand the Islamic civilisation and one such effort that stands out is the translation of the Holy Qur’an into Latin by a Vatican priest,” Masi added.

The Between East and West: Biblioteca Angelica in Doha will run until 19 February, 2020. Visitors are welcome during the library’s opening hours. The venue is the Special temporary exhibitions space on the Library’s second floor. This is an open public exhibition and no registration is required.

