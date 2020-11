QNA/Doha

The Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Shura Council held on Tuesday a meeting chaired by its rapporteur HE Abdullah bin Fahad bin Ghorab Al Marri.

During the meeting, the Committee studied Decree Law No. 19 of 2020 amending some provisions of Law No. 21 of 2015, regulating entry, exit and residency of expatriates, and decided to further review it in its next meeting.