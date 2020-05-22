Sidra Medicine has announced the schedule of its Pharmacy and Supply Store during Eid al-Fitr.

The information is availableon the Sidra Medicine website.

* Women’s Pharmacy services

During Eid – The Women’s Pharmacy will be closed from May 24 to 28

After Eid – From May 31, the Women’s Pharmacy will resume normal services at the outpatient clinic, fourth floor, from 7.30am to 3.30pm.

* Paediatric Pharmacy services



During Eid – All Paediatric Pharmacy services will be closed from May 24 to May 28. “For emergency cases, please visit our Emergency Department,” the website says.

After Eid – From May 31, Paediatric Pharmacy services will resume their drive-thru collection service at the outpatient clinic building from 7am to 12noon. Due to entry restrictions, walk-in and unscheduled requests will not be processed.

For medication requests, one can call 4003 0030, from Sunday to Thursday, 7am to 12noon. Pharmacy staff will give advice on the subsequent steps to follow for collection.

* Patient Supply Store services



During Eid – The Patient Supply store will not be taking any new orders from May 24 to 28. Drive-thru pickups on May 25 (from 9am to 3pm) and May 27 (from 9am to 3pm) are possible for orders placed by May 21.

After Eid – The Patient Supply Store will resume its drive-thru collection service at the outpatient clinic building. Due to entry restrictions, walk-in and unscheduled requests will not be processed.

To order refills, one can call 4003 6057, from Sunday to Thursday 7.30am to 4pm.

To place an order online, one can visit the Sidra Medicine website, Patient and Visitors tab and click on the Patient Supply Store Refill Request link under the After Your Visit section. The link is also available at the bottom of the website, sidra.org.

“You will be contacted when your items are ready for collection. Collections are available between 8am and 4pm at the outpatient clinic drive-thru collection point,” the website adds.