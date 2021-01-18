Sidra Medicine established the first clinic in Qatar to treat movement disorders in children, which would help treat spasticity (uncontrolled muscle stiffness) and dystonia (involuntary, vibrating or twisting movements) for them, as well as young people who did not respond to medication and physical therapy. They benefit from the most advanced, advanced surgical procedures it provides.

The movement disorders clinic is equipped with a team of specialists in rehabilitation medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, neurology and surgery, noting that the most common cases in the clinic are for children with cerebral palsy, which is known as a brain disorder that controls the way the brain communicates with the body and causes difficulty in movement.

It is one of the very few hospitals in the world with the specialized expertise to provide comprehensive care for children suffering from cerebral palsy or dystonia, including neurology, surgery, and rehabilitation, said Dr. Lisa Thornton, Head of Rehabilitation Medicine at Sidra Medicine. Inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and orthopedics, noting that most of these brain problems are not completely curable, yet everyone at Sidra Medicine cooperates to ensure the improvement of the quality of life for patients and their families.

For his part, Dr. Ian Poble, head of the Department of Neurosurgery at Sidra Medicine, said that the first case that was treated in the Movement Disorders Clinic was an eight-year-old child who underwent a “SDR” operation to help treat spasticity. Pointing out that in this unique surgery, the most stiff nerves were cut.

He said that SDR has been shown to reduce the number of additional orthopedic surgeries needed over the course of a child’s life, indicating that in most cases, spasticity does not reappear.

He noted that the operation that the child underwent in Sidra Medicine was highly specialized, and may be considered the first of its kind in the region to improve mobility in pediatric patients with cerebral palsy.