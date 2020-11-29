In the presence of His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation and Communications, the General Authority of Civil Aviation signed today a contract with the Italian company Leonardo SBA (LEONARDO SPA), regarding the supply, installation and operation of a modern and advanced radar at Hamad International Airport.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Turki Al-Subaie, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and His Excellency Mr. Alessandro Bruns, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State.

The contract was signed by Mr. Ali Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department and Chairman of the Tender Committee at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Mr. Abdullah Merowi, Director of the Italian Leonardo branch in Doha.

The radar, which Leonardo will supply and install, will be added to the existing radars in order to maintain the position of Hamad International Airport as one of the best airports in the world, as the new station will be equipped with the latest advanced radar devices that are in line with Qatar Vision 2030.

The new radar will effectively contribute to keeping pace with the increased capacity of the airport and the Qatari airspace, as well as improving air traffic control, in addition to enhancing the security and safety of air traffic, and it will also help to facilitate monitoring and control of the increasing air traffic in the State of Qatar, especially during the important events that The State of Qatar will host it in the coming years, on top of which is the most important event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new radar will monitor aircraft movement and identify them in the Qatari airspace and the surrounding areas, with a coverage range of 230 nautical miles from the radar center.