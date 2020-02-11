Sir Geoff Hurst, the only footballer to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, has hailed Qatar’s National Sport Day as a “great initiative.”

“It’s very apt that I am here during Qatar’s National Sport Day when everybody is having fun with sports activities and not working. It’s a great idea and a great initiative. I think sports is huge here,” Sir Geoff, who was part of the England team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1966, told Gulf Times.

He added that he might even speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about having a National Sports Day in Britain.

“I don’t think in England we have a National Sports Day. We have various holidays but I don’t think we class one as a National Sports Day.

“I might suggest that when I get back because I think it’s a great idea. I might speak to Boris Johnson if he listens to me (laughs) and suggest we have a National Sports Day. It’s a great idea for sure.”

Sir Geoff also said he will surely visit Qatar in 2022 to watch the FIFA World Cup.

The England great arrived in Doha Monday and attended several functions. He will take part in the National Sport Day celebrations across Qatar today before heading back to the UK on Wednesday.

Source:gulf-times.com