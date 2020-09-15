The Egyptian authorities reclaimed last year’s plan to confront possible demonstrations called for by opposition figures and activists on September 20.

Police forces were deployed in various squares and streets, and ambushes spread to stop pedestrians, read their cell phones, and searched social media applications such as Facebook and Twitter to find out the target’s political affiliations.

In parallel, the authorities closed cafes yesterday, Monday, and stressed their owners not to open again except with security instructions, which surprised the owners of the cafes, especially since they had only been operating for about two months after a long closure. Because of the spread of the Corona virus.

The owners of the cafe questioned the secret of the sudden closure, despite Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s recent announcement of reopening wedding halls, stressing that the closure this time in anticipation of demonstrations, not viruses, “according to their interview with Al-Jazeera Net.

And in Alexandria (in the north), security forces told café owners that the closure had taken place to avoid clashes between fans of Al-Ahly Club and Al-Ittihad Club of Alexandria, according to Twitter.

However, the closure also took place in areas that witnessed last year, in the same month, demonstrations opposing the current President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, such as Cairo, Giza and Suez.