Authorities have arrested six people for violating the requirements of home quarantine in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country, thwe Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Thursday.

They are:

1- Mubarak Jaber Mohammed al Rebeit al-Sunaid.

2- Nasser Salem Abdullah Saeed Noura.

3- Hamad Bakhit Ali Hamad Krouz

4- Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Ahmad al-Emadi

5- Walid bin Ezz al-Din al-Fathali

6- Saeed Shaban Salem al-Jabri.

The violators are currently being referred to prosecution.

The authorities called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully commit to the Ministry of Public Health’s conditions to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Anyone who violates the conditions is subject to penalties stated in article no. 253 of criminal law no. 11 of 2014, the provisions of law no 17 of 1990 on protection from infectious diseases, and law no 17 of 2002 on protecting society.- QNA