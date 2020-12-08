The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Tuesday announced a partial closure on one lane of Ali bin Abdulla Street in both directions, for a distance of 250 metres between Al Koot Fort Intersection and Ali Bin Abdulla Intersection. The other lane will remain open to traffic in both directions, as shown in the attached map.

The closure starts on Sunday 13th of December and will last for six months, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

The closure aims to enable expansion and upgrading works at Ali bin Abdulla Street, within the Doha Central Development and Beautification Project – Package 3.

The Public Works Authority will install road signs advising motorists of the closure, and requests all road users to abide by the speed limit, and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.