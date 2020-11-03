His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, affirmed that the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, about the date of the Shura Council elections in October of next year, is a new achievement and an extension of the Shura process and the promotion of popular participation In decision-making, in a way that supports the development process in the homeland and enhances its security and stability.

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council stated in exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency / QNA / that the constitution stipulates the establishment of a council comprising 45 members, 30 of whom are elected and (15) appointed, warning that the state seeks, through one-third of the (appointed) members, to benefit from experienced cadres. And knowledge, whether from men or women.

Regarding the current session of the council, he expressed his hope that the 49th session would consecrate the council’s march and enhance popular participation in decision-making, development, security and safety in the homeland, explaining that there are a number of laws that will be presented to the Shura Council related to security and justice and the electoral process (election method, electoral districts and matters) The other related to this process), and other laws needed by the state, expressing at the same time his commitment and the rest of the council members to endeavor to end it like the rest of the previous sessions of the council.

His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud continued that the Shura Council is keen to fulfill its role by finalizing laws, draft laws and issues of concern to the country and the public discussions presented by members during the parliamentary session without delay, noting that the history of the State of Qatar is based on the Shura and the relationship The bond between the ruler and the ruled.

He stressed that the State of Qatar, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, has succeeded in overcoming many difficulties, and the people and state institutions, including the Shura Council, have succeeded in facing various challenges, warning that the Qatari people are clear in their words explicitly in their principles He is proud of his leadership, which has given the country so much.

The Speaker of the Shura Council pointed out that His Highness the Emir in his speech was clear of the need to continue to work hard and diligently for the sake of this country. His Highness also presented a complete work program in which he clarified Qatar’s internal and external policy and put points on the letters, and carried many reassuring messages that we have passed Development challenges and many difficult circumstances despite the blockade and Corona (Covid-19 /), which is a source of pride in our capabilities and wise leadership that brought us to this level. “