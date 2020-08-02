Mr. Kohala Rangoon Ratnengam, Chargé d’Affairs of the Sri Lankan embassy to the State of Qatar, praised the job recycling platform in the private sector launched by the Qatar Chamber, and said during his visit to the Chamber yesterday, that there are many Sri Lankan workers laid off due to the Corona pandemic, which hopes to use the platform to find work new.

During the meeting with Mr. Ali Bou Sherbak Al-Mansouri, Assistant Director General of Government Relations and Committee Affairs in the Chamber, in the presence of the labor attaché of the Sri Lankan Embassy, ​​the goal of his visit to the Chamber is to get to know more about the labor recycling platform and how Sri Lankan workers benefit from the platform in obtaining new jobs in the market Country.

For his part, Mr. Ali Bou Sherbak Al-Mansouri, Assistant Director General of Government Relations and Committee Affairs at the Chamber said that the platform launched by the Chamber during the current month will contribute to helping companies obtain trained workers from the laid-off workers currently present in Qatar, especially in light of the conditions of the Corona crisis, and noted Al-Mansouri The platform is easy to use, so that the companies in which the Sri Lankan workforce works can enter and register their data on them, and thus will enable companies wishing to obtain new workers to enter and choose the appropriate ones according to the available jobs, and the meeting also discussed the possibility of organizing a Qatari business delegation visit to Sri Lanka to learn about opportunities Available to invest in after the end of the Corona crisis.