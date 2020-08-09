Standing with the people of Lebanon, #QatarAirways today launches an aid programme that will enable citizens and residents of Qatar to donate essential supplies.
We have partnered with Qatar Charity, Monoprix Qatar and talabat to deliver the programme, with essential supplies being transported free of charge from Doha to Beirut by Qatar Airways Cargo.
We initially launched the programme on Thursday to support donations from our employees, and the response has been overwhelming. Today, we carried over 45 tonnes of supplies donated by staff from Doha to Beirut.