Tweeters on Twitter circulated photos of the country’s new currency, after it was withdrawn from ATMs, coinciding with the celebrations of the country’s National Day.

On December 13, the Qatar Central Bank announced the launch of the fifth edition of Qatari banknotes with new designs and technical and security specifications, and this coincided with the celebrations of the State of Qatar on the National Day, which falls on 12/18/202.

And the launch of the new version includes 7 denominations of banknotes, which are 1, 5, 10, 50, 100, 200 and 500 Qatari riyals, and the new 200-riyal denomination was introduced for the first time in the history of Qatari currency. The banknotes from the fourth issue will be withdrawn from circulation within a 90-day period starting today.

The bank added in a statement that, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 54 and 55 of the Qatar Central Bank Law and Regulation of Financial Institutions promulgated by Law No. (13) of 2012, it was decided to withdraw banknotes from the fourth edition of circulation within a period of 90 days from the date of the new offering. For the fifth edition on () 12/18/202.

The bank also indicated that the banknotes of the fourth edition will become illegal and unqualified currency as of Friday 19-3-2021, with the holder remaining entitled to recover its value from the Central Bank within a period not exceeding 10 years after that date.

The bank mentioned the importance of preserving the national currency and not tampering with it, whether by writing, perforating or otherwise, noting that these acts are criminalized under the provisions of Article (56) of the aforementioned Qatar Central Bank Law.