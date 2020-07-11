The Government Communications Office (GCO) has reminded people to visit the Covid-19 ‘In Focus’ page on its website to find the most up-to-date information one needs on the preventative measures Qatar is taking to keep people safe.



Launched in March this year, the page provides details such as the daily Covid-19 data issued by the Ministry of Public Health, relevant charts and FAQs pertaining to self-sufficiency, education, preventative measures and travel.

It also contains links to MoPH Covid-19 resources.

“The State of Qatar has been taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in order to ensure the safety of all its residents. These precautionary measures may change based on the latest guidance by the national health authorities and international organisations regarding the spread of Covid-19,” the page says.

"The Ministry of Public Health urges all citizens and residents to apply preventive measures to protect against infection as recommended by the ministry on its website and social media accounts," it continues.

A dedicated, round-the-clock call centre has been set up to answer all questions and enquiries related to Covid-19. The toll-free hotline number is 16000, the page reminds.

