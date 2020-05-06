The Indian embassy has initiated steps to facilitate the repatriation of stranded Indians from Qatar after the Indian government has decided to operate special flights to bring home nationals who are held up in foreign countries because of the ongoing Covid-19 situation and the suspension of air travel.

In the first phase of the plan, two special flights will be used to fly Indian nationals home, the first one on May 7 to Kochi and the second one to Thiruvanathapuram on May 10.

An Indian embassy statement said: “The passenger list for both the flights will be decided based on the registration on the Indian embassy website, specifically meant for this purpose. Priority will be given to urgent medical cases, pregnant women, people in distress, senior citizens and those who are stranded in difficult situations.” The embassy will contact the selected passengers from the list through their telephone or email.

The embassy disclosed that about 40,000 people have registered on its website for repatriation and it will take time to accommodate all the requests and complete the process.

The embassy has also stated that those passengers who are shortlisted to travel will have to bear the cost of the air ticket. All the requirements for quarantine after reaching India as well as the medical requirements for travel from Doha will be conveyed to them and have to be accepted by each passenger.

“We are waiting for further instructions from the government of India for flights to other states. We will inform the details as and when we receive such information. We request everyone to be patient and cooperate in such a massive effort,” an Indian embassy official said.

Further details can be had from the embassy’s Covid-19 helpline, 55667569 or 55647502. People can also email at covid19dohahelpline@ gmail.com.

India government has allocated 64 flight services to make travel arrangements for Indians stranded around the world in the first week of its operations starting from May 7. On day one it is expected that about 2300 Indians will be facilitated to fly back from various countries. On day two and three, the number of passengers are expected to be 2050, day four, 1850, day five 2200, day six, 2500 and day seven, 1850. The total number of people expected to travel by the end of week one is 14,800.