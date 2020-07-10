The draw for the quarter-finals and the semi-finals of the European Champions League were held today at the headquarters of the Continental Union in the Swiss city of Neon, as a result of strong confrontations between the teams that will compete without an audience due to the circumstances of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

In the Champions League quarter-finals, Paris Saint-Germain will meet with Atlanta, Italy, and faces Leipzig, Germany, its opponent, Atletico Madrid, Spain.

The winner from Real Madrid / Spain and Manchester City / England will meet against the winner from Lyon / Juventus and Italy, while the winner from Naples / Italy and Barcelona will meet with the winner from the confrontation. / Chelsea / English and / Bayern Munich / German.

The draw for the semi-finals resulted in the winner meeting against Leipzig and Atletico with the winner from the confrontation with Atlanta and St. Germain.

The remaining second leg matches of the final price will be played in their own club stadiums, not in neutral stadiums in Portugal.

The round of 16 will be completed on the seventh and eighth of August, with the quarter-finals taking place between 12 and 15 of them, the semi-final on 18 and 19 of it, and the final in 23 of it.

This is the first time that the draw for the quarter-finals took place before the teams that qualified for this round were completely identified, because the competition was stalled due to the outbreak of the Corona epidemic in Europe since mid-March, and 4 games remain that did not play in the round of sixteen of the Champions League, namely:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, Barcelona vs. Napoli, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, and Juventus vs. Lyon.