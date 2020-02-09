The cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over the country from this evening and there is a chance of scattered rain until Wednesday, February 12, the Qatar Met department tweeted Saturday (see graphic).

For Sunday, the weather office has said strong winds are expected in some places by the afternoon. Similar conditions are also likely offshore along with high seas in the northern areas.

The detailed forecast says moderate temperature is expected during the day as well as scattered clouds, and there is a chance of light rain by the evening. Slight dust is also expected at times, and it will be cold by night.

It will be misty at times in offshore areas and cloudy conditions are also likely, and there is a weak chance of light rain scattered rain at times, the weather report states.

The wind speed may go up to 22 knots in some inshore areas by the afternoon and 25 knots in offshore areas towards the north, with the sea level rising to 8ft.

The minimum temperature Sunday is expected to be 17C in Doha, Wakra, Mesaieed and Al Khor, and 18C in Dukhan, Abu Samra and Ruwais. The maximum, on the other hand, will range from 22C in Ruwais to 26C in Doha, Wakra and Mesaieed.

Saturday, a minimum temperature of 14C was recorded in Abu Samra, while in Doha it was 17C. The maximum ranged from 22C in Wakra to 33C in Abu Samra, with Doha seeing a high of 25C.