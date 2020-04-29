The Department of Meteorology warned of thundery rain and strong winds at places Wednesday.

In its daily report, the Met Dept said the overall weather Wednesday will be partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain which can be thundery at places, with slight dust to blowing dust at times.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain which can be thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thunder rain associated with high seas.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to northeasterly 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 25 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to southeasterly 05 to 15 knot gusting to 25 knot with thunder rain.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3km or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, rises to 4 feet with thunder rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 8 feet with thunder rain.