Qatar University’s (QU) Foundation Programme (FP), under the Deanship of General Studies, hosted an appreciation ceremony in collaboration with the QU Inclusion and Special Needs Support Center (ISNSC). Students with special needs and disabilities honoured faculty, student helpers, and peer trainers in order to highlight their dedication and efforts in facilitating their learning experience.

The event, organised by FP Student Support Committee (FPSSC), aimed to promote inclusion and encourage students with special needs and disabilities to exercise their leadership skills.

The lead organisers were 13 students with special needs and disabilities.

Having decided on the format of the event, small groups of students were responsible for different tasks including arriving at a criteria for and selecting ‘bright star’ teachers, planning the presentations, creating the programme, preparing a presentation, setting up the venue and meeting and greeting guests.

During the event, 17 teachers were honoured for their outstanding commitment and support for students with special needs and disabilities inside and outside the classroom.

Certificates of attendance were presented to students who participated in the Special Needs Helper Training workshops.

Special needs student helpers who facilitated training workshops as peer trainers were awarded certificates of recognition.

To help students achieve their full academic potential, the lead of Special Needs team within FPSSC, Dr Enita Barret, introduced this initiative to promote general student involvement and communities of learning and to hone students’ leadership skills.

The FPSSC also awarded certificates of recognition to the students who organised the event.

The FP director Dr Hezam al-Awah said, “FP is committed to providing all students with necessary resources, in particular, those with special needs and disability to enable them to develop their skills and achieve their full academic potential.

This event creates opportunities for students to develop independence and self-advocacy, and FP will continue with collaborative projects with ISNSC to assist students in their university journey.”

Assistant director for Student Affairs in the FP Hayat El Samad, said, “The integration of students with special needs and disabilities into the university community is achieved by enhancing the communication channels among students, faculty and management, to ensure a positive university experience.”

The number of special needs students registered in courses offered by the FP has increased from 23 in 2015 to 68 in 2019.

The increase in the student number requires special accommodations like extra time and separate rooms, scribes and/or helpers, especially for assessments.

Accordingly, FP is working to ensure there are enough rooms and qualified invigilators are available for proper assessment administration, while ISNSC provides the helpers.

Source:gulf-times.com