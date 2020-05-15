The Rheumatology Division at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is inviting the public to participate in a research study.

The goal of the Connective Tissue Disease and Covid-19 Research Study is to estimate the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease among patients with rheumatic illnesses, HMC has explained in an infographic.

Public participation in the initiative is expected to help generate more data, which in turn will “help improve our understanding of the current pandemic”, HMC has stressed.

People with any of the following can participate in the study:

* Systemic lupus erythematosus

* Rheumatoid arthritis

* Sjogren’s syndrome

* Systemic sclerosis

* Ankylosing spondylitis

* Psoriatic arthritis

* Vasculitis

* Inflammatory myopathy

For more information about the research study, one can call 74023003. “We will ask you a few questions over the phone and review your records,” the infographic states.