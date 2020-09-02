The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA), represented by the Labour Inspection Department, announced the end of the period for determining working hours in open workplaces during the summer.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed that inspection campaigns have stopped to follow up on companies commitment to Ministerial Resolution No 16 of 2007 limiting working hours in open workplaces, which prohibits work after 11:30am, and stipulates that working hours do not start in the evening period before 3pm from June 15 to August 31 every year.

The ministry called on companies to continue occupational safety and health measures to protect workers from exposure to heat stress by providing air-conditioned areas for their comfort, providing cooled drinking water and light clothing, and giving them breaks at different times.

The inspection campaigns carried out by the ministry’s inspectors at workplaces in various regions of the country from June 15 to Aug 31 resulted in the closure of 263 work sites of companies violating the ministerial decision.