Cold conditions are expected in the country Sunday along with poor visibility at times due to dust and strong winds in some places, the forecast shows.

The Qatar Met department has also issued a marine warning for strong winds and high seas Sunday.

Doha and other parts of the country experienced dusty and windy conditions Saturday evening, leading to a sharp drop in visibility at a number of places.

Sunday’s detailed forecast says it will be relatively cold during the day and dusty conditions are expected in some places occasionally. Also, scattered clouds are likely along with a chance of rain towards the north, and it will be cold by night, the weather report states.

Dust, cloudy conditions and a possibility of scattered rain at times have been forecast in offshore areas Sunday.

The wind speed may go up to 38 knots offshore and 34 knots inshore Sunday, with the sea level rising to 15ft at times.

The minimum temperature Sunday is expected to be 8C in Abu Samra, 9C in Wakrah and Mesaieed, 10C in Dukhan, 11C in Al Khor, 12C in Doha and 13C in Ruwais. The maximum, on the other hand, will be 16C in Dukhan and Ruwais, 17C in Al Khor, 18C in Doha and Abu Samra, and 19C in Wakrah and Mesaieed.

Saturday, a minimum temperature of 7C was recorded in Abu Samra, followed by 8C in Sheehaniya, Karana and Ghuwairiyah, 9C in Dukhan and Jumayliyah, and 10C in Mesaieed, Turayna, Mukaynis and Shehaimiya, while in Doha (airport area) it was 13C. The maximum ranged from 19C to 23C around the country.

The weather office had earlier predicted a cold spell in the country from Sunday, which is expected to continue for several days.

Saturday’s ‘dust block’ started affecting the western regions before moving to other areas. The visibility fell to below 2km in many places due to the dust.

The weather office advised people – especially those with health concerns – to exercise due caution in the prevailing conditions.

Late in the night, the Met department tweeted about a significant improvement in the horizontal visibility as the ‘dust block’ moved eastward towards the sea. However, it also said the country was expected to be affected by another ‘dust block’ in the coming hours.

Images showed the presence of the second ‘dust block’ in the Arabian Peninsula, which could gradually affect the country – especially the southern and central regions, leading to a low visibility of below 2km in some areas at times, the department tweeted, urging people to be careful.

Source:gulf-times.com