Doha

Non-Qatari passengers are exempted from the Exceptional Entry Permit requirement irrespective of their nationality or origin if they are sponsored by a Qatari Company and the owner of the company (Qatari national) is traveling with them to Doha on the same flight.

There are no restrictions to the number of passengers that can travel with the Qatari company owner. The owner of the company should hold a Commercial Registration (CR) which states the owners name. The sponsor name mentioned on QID of the non-Qatari passengers should match the company name in order for the above exemption to apply.

Quarantine requirements will still apply to all members of the travelling party, and will be determined by the country from which the flight departs and whether it is included as a ‘Covid Low Risk Country’ or not. Please see MoPH website for the current list.