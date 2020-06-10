The home quarantine option for people who travel outside Doha now and want to return on a later date will not be available, HE the Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, has stressed.

She made the observation in response to a question on the issue during a press conference on Monday, after she announced the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

HE AlKhater said whoever travels outside Doha now will have to – upon returning to Doha – go for hotel quarantine at his/her own expense, stressing that it is not recommended to travel at this stage except for the most urgent necessity only, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The four-phase lifting of restrictions begins on June 15, while the second stage will start on July 1, the third stage on August 1 and the fourth and final stage on September 1.

Announcing the lifting of restrictions, HE AlKhater said that starting from the first stage, trips out of Doha will be allowed in case of absolute necessity. Everyone who returns to Doha “will be subjected to hotel quarantine at his/her own expense for a full two weeks, or in one of the quarantine buildings allocated by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) at his/her own expense”, QNA reported.

HE AlKhater also said flights coming from low-risk countries will be allowed to priority travellers, such as residents, in Phase 3. They will be subject to quarantine for a full two weeks, stressing that all details related to bookings will be announced in the coming period.

The scope of flights will be expanded in the fourth stage, according to the instructions of the MoPH.