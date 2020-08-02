The State of Qatar continues to interest in expanding its plans for environmental sustainability for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, by creating the best conditions and completing all projects accompanying the World Cup facilities, such as green areas, service facilities for teams, fans and other infrastructure in order to host an impressive version of the first tournament it hosts Arab and Middle Eastern region.

The Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy looks forward to completing the afforestation of all areas surrounding the eight stadiums and facilities that will host the 2022 World Cup, to become full of green spaces, which will become among the main attractions of the global football fans, especially as this step is evidence of the interest of the State of Qatar in leaving a sustainable environmental heritage For future generations.