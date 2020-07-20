Taapsee Pannu Hits Back At Kangana For Discrediting Her Hard Work: It Is Actually An Equal Level Of Harassment, If Not More

Kangana Ranaut named several Bollywood celebrities in her recent interview with Arnab Gowami and levied several strong allegations on actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for supporting Karan Johar calling them ‘B grade’ and saying that ‘their existence is proof of nepotism’.

The Queen actress told Republic TV, “I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person.”

Now Taapsee Pannu in a long conversation with Hindustan Times has responded to each of Kangana’s allegations and said that neither has she ever said she love Karan Johar or hate him and doesn’t know him only formaly. She says, “So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him behind formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical?”

Taapsee who has frequently and freely voiced her opinions on matters in the industry and otherwise said that she’s had her share of bitter experiences in the industry but the fact that she loses to dwell on the positive doesn’t make her any less of an outsider. On being compared to Alia and Ananya look wise Taapsee said, “I don’t think my existence has got anything to do with looks primarily.”

The Thappad actress says she’s doing four to five films are years and wants to take her career slow and steady countering Kangana’s argument that she’s out of work. She claims that just because she refuses to acknowledge the actress as the ‘flagbarer of outsider’ doesn’t give her the right to pass such remarks.

“Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more. All this because I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders because we all are not bitter people?,” says Tappsee.

She also questioned Kangana’s success and saying that mocking and discrediting others doesn’t make one a successful ‘outsider’ and said that she’s never worked with any of the ‘mafias’ the Gangster actress refers to.

On Kangana’s stand on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death Taapsee said that she will not use someone’s death to push a personal vendetta and said that one’s intentions are right people do get backing.

“ I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity. As an actor who wants to speak up and address important issues that have happened with me which can help empower others, I did speak up when I was wrongfully replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh. I called out a wrong practice and had the director of the film supporting me then. So, it’s not like I am scared to voice out problems and people do back you when you do it with right intentions,” she concluded.