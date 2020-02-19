The Tarsheed Carnival 2020 by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) under the National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed) yesterday started at Kahramaa Awareness Park.

The carnival, in its fourth edition, is held as part of the efforts to ensure environmental sustainability, spread awareness about the rational use of water and energy, and to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Kahramaa president engineer Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari opened the carnival. He said the event highlights the efforts of various entities and institutions from the public and private sectors in achieving sustainability goals. “This year, we want to draw the attention to the need to mobilise efforts and positive change towards achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he said. Tarsheed Carnival 2020 runs until February 27.

Al-Kuwari thanked all the sponsors and partners who contributed to the success of the present edition of the carnival that witnessed a great turnout from the public and school students. “It reflects the response of the community to the initiatives of Tarsheed,” he added.

Vodafone Qatar CEO, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla al-Thani said that environmental sustainability is a strategic pillar of the company. “We have integrated as a strong corporate value across the business, from our supply chain to all our activities, and down to operational level. We look forward to demonstrating these values to visitors at the Tarsheed Carnival through our digital safety awareness activity, AmanTech, which is one of the ways we help educate and engage our next generation,” he said.

The carnival highlights the most important sustainability projects, steps to reduce the rate of carbon emission and includes a number of activities that raise awareness of the importance of energy efficiency and rational use of energy. There are interactive activities, entertainment competitions and training workshops in addition to theatrical performances and other events.

