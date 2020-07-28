The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure of the underpass at Gulf Interchange, known as Al Mannai Interchange, in the direction of the lanes heading from Al Marmar Intersection towards Wadi Mushaireb Interchange.

In co-ordination with the Traffic Department, the closure will be implemented from tomorrow for a period of two weeks to allow completion of infrastructure works on the underpass as part of the B-Ring Road Development Project, Ashghal has said in a statement. During this period, road users wishing to use the underpass will be required to stay at-grade and use Gulf Interchange’s signalised intersection to continue towards Al Khaleej Street and reach their destinations, as shown on the attached map. The opposite direction of the underpass, from Wadi Mushaireb Interchange towards Al Marmar Intersection, had previously been closed until August 23. The authority will install road signs advising motorists of the closure. It has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.