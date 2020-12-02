Qatar Fuel “Woqod” announced a temporary closure of the fuel supply service at Al Rayyan New Fuel Station

WOQOD explained in a statement on her official Twitter account today that the temporary closure due to its renewal starting from November 28 until further notice, noting that the services of the Sidra store will continue as they are.

She added, “We apologize to all of our customers for the inconvenience, and pay attention to the fact that our services are available in the following nearby stations: Al-Rayyan and Al-Wajba-3”.