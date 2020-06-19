Doha

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure on G-Ring Road for those heading to Hamad Airport between Umm Besher IC and Al Matar 49 Interchange from 9pm Friday until 4am Saturday and from Saturday night to Sunday.

The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic in order to complete installation of ITS Gantries.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested all road users to abide by the existing speed limit also to ensure safety.