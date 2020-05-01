The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure on part of G-Ring Road between Aba Al Seleel Interchange and Jery Musabbeh Interchange, for those heading to Al Majd Road from today (Friday) 9pm to 4am tomorrow (Saturday). The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to complete installation of ITS gantries. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the existing speed limit to ensure safety.