The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a daily temporary closure from today on G-Ring Road for those heading to Hamad International Airport between Al Hefain, Bu Silla, Aba Al Seleel and Al Bahyia interchanges from 9pm to 4am. The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to complete installation of ITS Gantries. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the existing speed limit to ensure safety.