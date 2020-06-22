The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary shifting of 1.5km traffic on Hamad Port Road heading from Hamad Port towards Bu Ghurban Interchange onto the parallel service road today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) from 7pm-3am. The closure in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to enable gantry installation. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested all road users to follow them and abide by the existing speed limit to ensure safety.