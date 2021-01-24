Ten movies to watch in 2021

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

By Daniel Casillas, Metro World News

Raya and the Last Dragon

(March 12)

In this Disney animated adventure, the lone warrior Raya will search for the last dragon called Sisu, voiced by American actress Awkwafina. The fantasy film is directed by Don Hall, who won the Oscar for ‘Best Animated Film’ for Great Heroes.

No Time to Die

(April 2)

Daniel Craig will play the role of agent 007 for the last time in the new installment of James Bond franchise called ‘No Time to Die.’ The film was co-written by the creator of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Mortal Kombat

(April 16)

The famous video game returns to the big screen for the third time. Apparently, the new film will be more violent than ever before, as it has been announced that it will not be recommended for children under 18. Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid with a cast full of new faces.

Black Widow

(May 7)

The first solo adventure of the famous comic book character Black Widow, the superheroine played by the American actress Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, has finally arrived. It is directed by the Australian Cate Shortland.

Fast & Furious 9

(May 28)

The ninth installment of the successful action saga on wheels, starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is set to hit big screens on May 28. This time, famous American wrestler John Cena will also appear in the film.

Cruella

(May 28)

Emma Stone, ‘Best Actress’ Oscar winner for ‘La la land,’ takes on the role of a young Estella “Cruella” de Vil in this prequel to Disney’s live-action about the famous story in One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(June 25)

Tom Hardy returns to play Venom in the sequel to the 2018 movie. He will now have to face a classic comic book character, Carnage, who will be played by Woody Harrelson.

Top Gun: Maverick

(July 2)

Almost 40 years later, Tom Cruise is back in the skies as Maverick in the re-launch of the famous 80’s film ‘Top Gun’, considered a classic of the time.

The Suicide Squad

(August 6)

The new version of ‘The Suicide Squad’ is directed by James Gunn and promises to fix everything fans hated about the previous movie, released in 2016. Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn.

The Matrix 4

(December 22)

The fourth installment of ‘The Matrix’ has suffered some shooting setbacks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This famous sci-fi movie, directed by Lana Wachowski, will star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen