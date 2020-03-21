Ten Qatari citizens, who violated the conditions of the home quarantine affidavits they had signed as part of the Covid-19 precautionary measures in Qatar, have been referred to the Public Prosecution.Legal procedures will be taken against them, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced.

The ministry said that the violators are:

1 – Ali Kamel Youssef Al Hashmi

2 – Fahd Hassan Ayedh Al Qahtani

3 – Abdullah Taleb Ibrahim Al Ansari

4 – Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Assad Hashem

5 – Ali Saleh Ali Al Yafei

6 – Ibrahim Salah Ibrahim Al Mansouri

7 – Joma’ Marzouq Daham Al Nasser

8 – Mohammed Johar Mudaihi Al Abdullah

9 – Said Abdulaziz Saoud Tuwaim

10 – Hamad Ali Mohammed Assad Hashem

The authorities called on citizens and residents under home quarantine to fully abide by the Ministry of Public Health’s conditions, to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

The statement stressed that everyone who violates the condition is subject to the penalties stated in Article No 253 of Criminal Law No 11 of 2014, Law No 17 of 1990 on protection from infectious diseases, and Law No 17 of 2002 on protecting the society.